ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

Jueves 7 de Octubre de 2021
7 de Octubre de 2021

La Palma volcano eruption forces airport closure on island

Start: 07 Oct 2021 16:50 GMT

End: 07 Oct 2021 18:35 GMT

LA PALMA - The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupts as authorities in Spain's La Palma close the airport on the island on Thursday (October 7) due to a buildup of volcanic ash and dust.

Reuters

