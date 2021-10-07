ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

La Palma volcano eruption forces airport closure on island
Start: 07 Oct 2021 16:50 GMT
End: 07 Oct 2021 18:35 GMT
LA PALMA - The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupts as authorities in Spain's La Palma close the airport on the island on Thursday (October 7) due to a buildup of volcanic ash and dust.
