COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 7 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY POPE-PEACE/

Por
REUTERSOCT 07
7 de Octubre de 2021

Pope, Merkel join interfaith prayer at Colosseum

Start: 07 Oct 2021 14:20 GMT

End: 07 Oct 2021 15:20 GMT

ROME - Pope Francis leads an interfaith prayer for peace at the Colosseum. He is expected to be joined by Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew, President of the European Rabbis Pinchas Goldschmidt and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Starts 1430gmt.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: VATICAN MEDIA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Cuál es la razón que está detrás de la hospitalización de Leticia Calderón

Cuál es la razón que está detrás de la hospitalización de Leticia Calderón

“Se negarán concesiones para la explotación del litio”, el ultimátum de AMLO ante un rechazo a la Reforma Eléctrica

Fuerza Aérea Colombiana inmovilizó nueve aeronaves sospechosas en el Valle del Cauca

Un grupo independiente de investigadores afirmó haber identificado al “Zodiac Killer”, el asesino serial que aterrorizó California hace 50 años

Visita el Callao: ¿Cómo llegar a Islas Palomino? Navega y nada con lobos marinos

DEPORTES

Red Bull tendrá un cambio drástico en sus colores de la Fórmula 1 y realizó un sorpresivo anunció para el futuro

Red Bull tendrá un cambio drástico en sus colores de la Fórmula 1 y realizó un sorpresivo anunció para el futuro

Chiquito Romero está a un paso de firmar con un equipo de la Serie A de Italia a cuatro meses de quedar libre del Manchester United

Andy Murray pidió ayuda para recuperar su anillo de bodas tras sufrir un insólito robo: “Me meteré en problemas en casa”

De ser Campeón Mundial de boxeo al abandono y el alcoholismo: la tragedia del Lacandón Anaya

Ecuador buscará asentarse en puestos de clasificación al Mundial en su duelo ante Bolivia: hora, TV y formaciones

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Cuál es la razón que está detrás de la hospitalización de Leticia Calderón

Cuál es la razón que está detrás de la hospitalización de Leticia Calderón

Thamara Gómez sí dejó Puro Sentimiento por Pamela Franco: “Lo de la señora rebalsó el vaso”

Camila Fernández habló sobre la salud de Vicente Fernández: “Es la esperanza que tenemos”

EEG: Rosángela Espinoza hace ‘berrinche’ por un tortazo en la cara y podría ser eliminada

La tortura inesperada que padece un surcoreano luego del estreno de “El Juego del Calamar”

TENDENCIAS

Quirós reconoció que habrá una tercera dosis de la vacuna y estimó cuándo terminará la pandemia

Quirós reconoció que habrá una tercera dosis de la vacuna y estimó cuándo terminará la pandemia

Cuáles son las 3 claves indispensables para sostener el éxito laboral

Por qué estos 3 tragos pueden ser las estrellas del verano 2022

Cuatro claves para envejecer saludablemente y ser longevos

La contaminación del aire sería responsable de 6 millones de nacimientos prematuros