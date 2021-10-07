ADVISORY POPE-PEACE/

Pope, Merkel join interfaith prayer at Colosseum
Start: 07 Oct 2021 14:20 GMT
End: 07 Oct 2021 15:20 GMT
ROME - Pope Francis leads an interfaith prayer for peace at the Colosseum. He is expected to be joined by Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew, President of the European Rabbis Pinchas Goldschmidt and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Starts 1430gmt.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: VATICAN MEDIA
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Italy
Topic: Religion
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com