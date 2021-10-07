ADVISORY --FLASH-- 4186-NOBEL-PRIZE/LITERATURE-GURNAH-UPDATE

Compassion not barbed wire should greet migrants - Nobel winner

Start: 07 Oct 2021 18:39 GMT

End: 07 Oct 2021 18:43 GMT

CANTERBURY - Europe should greet migrants with compassion rather than barbed wire and the British government is "rather nasty" about those who seek asylum, said Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, who won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com