ADVISORY --FLASH-- 4186-NOBEL-PRIZE/LITERATURE-GURNAH-UPDATE

Jueves 7 de Octubre de 2021
7 de Octubre de 2021

CANTERBURY - Europe should greet migrants with compassion rather than barbed wire and the British government is "rather nasty" about those who seek asylum, said Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, who won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature.

