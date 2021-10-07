ADVISORY --FLASH-- 4186-NOBEL-PRIZE/LITERATURE-GURNAH-UPDATE

Compassion not barbed wire should greet migrants - Nobel winner
Start: 07 Oct 2021 18:39 GMT
End: 07 Oct 2021 18:43 GMT
CANTERBURY - Europe should greet migrants with compassion rather than barbed wire and the British government is "rather nasty" about those who seek asylum, said Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, who won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com