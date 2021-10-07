ADVISORY -- FLASH-- 4185-NOBEL-PRIZE/LITERATURE-GURNAH-HOME

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 7 de Octubre de 2021
7 de Octubre de 2021

Nobel Prize winner Abdulrazak Gurnah arrives home

CANTERBURY - Nobel Prize winner Abdulrazak Gurnah at his home in Canterbury, England after he won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature "for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee," the award-giving body said.

