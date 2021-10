ADVISORY --FLASH--4006-PAKISTAN-QUAKE/UGC

At least 20 killed in earthquake in southern Pakistan

Start: 07 Oct 2021 02:41 GMT

End: 07 Oct 2021 02:43 GMT

HARNAI, PAKISTAN - At least 20 people were killed and more than 200 injured when an earthquake struck southern Pakistan, Disaster Management Authority Director General Naseer Nasir said on Thursday.

