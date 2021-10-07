COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 7 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY CHINA-DIPLOMACY/

Por
REUTERSOCT 07
7 de Octubre de 2021

Chinese Foreign Ministry holds daily news conference

Start: 08 Oct 2021 06:45 GMT

End: 08 Oct 2021 08:00 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - Chinese Foreign Ministry holds daily news conference. Monitoring for comments on increased tension with Taiwan.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT - Briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Microsoft confirmó que Rusia está detrás del 58% de los ciberataques respaldados por un Estado

Microsoft confirmó que Rusia está detrás del 58% de los ciberataques respaldados por un Estado

Cuáles son los beneficios del kimchi, un plato típico de Corea

“Yo ya no me pertenezco”: AMLO reiteró que no protegerá a Pío López Obrador

Cuál es la razón que está detrás de la hospitalización de Leticia Calderón

“Se negarán concesiones para la explotación del litio”, el ultimátum de AMLO ante un rechazo a la Reforma Eléctrica

DEPORTES

Red Bull tendrá un cambio drástico en sus colores de la Fórmula 1 y realizó un sorpresivo anunció para el futuro

Red Bull tendrá un cambio drástico en sus colores de la Fórmula 1 y realizó un sorpresivo anunció para el futuro

Chiquito Romero está a un paso de firmar con un equipo de la Serie A de Italia a cuatro meses de quedar libre del Manchester United

Andy Murray pidió ayuda para recuperar su anillo de bodas tras sufrir un insólito robo: “Me meteré en problemas en casa”

De ser Campeón Mundial de boxeo al abandono y el alcoholismo: la tragedia del Lacandón Anaya

Ecuador buscará asentarse en puestos de clasificación al Mundial en su duelo ante Bolivia: hora, TV y formaciones

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Cuál es la razón que está detrás de la hospitalización de Leticia Calderón

Cuál es la razón que está detrás de la hospitalización de Leticia Calderón

Thamara Gómez sí dejó Puro Sentimiento por Pamela Franco: “Lo de la señora rebalsó el vaso”

Camila Fernández habló sobre la salud de Vicente Fernández: “Es la esperanza que tenemos”

EEG: Rosángela Espinoza hace ‘berrinche’ por un tortazo en la cara y podría ser eliminada

La tortura inesperada que padece un surcoreano luego del estreno de “El Juego del Calamar”

TENDENCIAS

BAFWEEK 2021: la moda más creativa va a vestir a la ciudad en pasarelas simultáneas y con un gran show de cierre

BAFWEEK 2021: la moda más creativa va a vestir a la ciudad en pasarelas simultáneas y con un gran show de cierre

Quirós reconoció que habrá una tercera dosis de la vacuna y estimó cuándo terminará la pandemia

Cuáles son las 3 claves indispensables para sostener el éxito laboral

Por qué estos 3 tragos pueden ser las estrellas del verano 2022

Cuatro claves para envejecer saludablemente y ser longevos