ADVISORY PANDORA-PAPERS/EU

EU parliament debates Pandora Papers
Start: 06 Oct 2021 13:03 GMT
End: 06 Oct 2021 14:47 GMT
STRASBOURG - The European Commission and Council take part in parliamentary debate about the revelations made in the Pandora Papers, and efforts to combat money laundering, tax evasion and avoidance.
SCHEDULE:
1300GMT - debate begins
1415GMT - debate ends
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: EUROPEAN UNION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Belgium
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / EU LANGUAGES
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com