ADVISORY NOBEL-PRIZE/ECONOMICS

Winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics is announced

Start: 11 Oct 2021 09:15 GMT

End: 11 Oct 2021 10:15 GMT

STOCKHOLM - The winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics, officially called the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, is announced.

SCHEDULE:

0930GMT - Winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics is announced

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Sweden

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com