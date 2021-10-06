COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 6 de Octubre de 2021
ADVISORY NOBEL-PRIZE/ECONOMICS

REUTERS
1 de Octubre de 2021

Winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics is announced

Start: 11 Oct 2021 09:15 GMT

End: 11 Oct 2021 10:15 GMT

STOCKHOLM - The winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics, officially called the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, is announced.

SCHEDULE:

0930GMT - Winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics is announced

