Miércoles 6 de Octubre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY NOBEL-PRIZE/CHEMISTRY LIST

Por
REUTERSOCT 06
6 de Octubre de 2021

Nobel Prize in Chemistry winner List attends newser in Germany

Start: 06 Oct 2021 15:45 GMT

End: 06 Oct 2021 16:45 GMT

MUELHEIM/RUHR – Scientist Benjamin List, winner of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry together with David MacMillan, attends a news conference and celebration at the Max Planck Institute in the North Rhine-Westphalian city of Muehlheim.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL/GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

