ADVISORY HONGKONG-POLITICS/NEWSER

Carrie Lam news conference following Policy Address

Start: 06 Oct 2021 07:25 GMT

End: 06 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED ON RLS DUE TO A SCHEDULING CONFLICT.

HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam takes questions from the media after delivering her annual policy address.

SCHEDULE:

0730GMT - Carrie Lam holds news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL CANTONESE AND ENGLISH SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com