ADVISORY HONGKONG-POLITICS/ADDRESS--UPDATED DESCRIPTION

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam delivers Policy Address
Start: 06 Oct 2021 02:58 GMT
End: 06 Oct 2021 04:00 GMT
HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announces plans to strengthen the city's international status in finance and technology as she delivers her annual Policy Address at the legislature.
SCHEDULE:
0300GMT - Carrie Lam to deliver policy speech
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: HONG KONG LEGISLATIVE COUNCIL POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Hong Kong
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL CANTONESE SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com