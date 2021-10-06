COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 6 de Octubre de 2021
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

REUTERSOCT 06
6 de Octubre de 2021

UN/WHO chiefs news conference on COVID-19 vaccine strategy

Start: 07 Oct 2021 13:25 GMT

End: 07 Oct 2021 14:30 GMT

GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) and U.N. Secretary General, Antonio Guterres give news conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic with a focus on global vaccination strategy.

SCHEDULE

1330GMT News conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

