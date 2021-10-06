ADVISORY GERMANY-POLITICS/SPD SCHOLZ

Germany's Scholz gives statement on coalition talks
Start: 06 Oct 2021 12:13 GMT
End: 06 Oct 2021 13:10 GMT
BERLIN - German SPD leader and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz speaks to reporters after the Greens and the FDP have agreed to begin three-way talks with the SPD to form a coalition government.
