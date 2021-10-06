ADVISORY GERMANY-POLITICS/SPD SCHOLZ

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 6 de Octubre de 2021
OCT 06
6 de Octubre de 2021

Germany's Scholz gives statement on coalition talks

Start: 06 Oct 2021 12:13 GMT

End: 06 Oct 2021 13:10 GMT

BERLIN - German SPD leader and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz speaks to reporters after the Greens and the FDP have agreed to begin three-way talks with the SPD to form a coalition government.

SCHEDULE:

1220GMT - statements expected

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

