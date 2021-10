ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/MERKEL --CANCELLED

Angela Merkel news conference after EU summit in Slovenia

Start: 06 Oct 2021 11:22 GMT

End: 06 Oct 2021 12:13 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS LIVE EVENT WAS ENDED EARLY DUE TO SCHEDULING ON RLS.

==

KRANJ - German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives news conference after EU summit in Slovenia.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT APPROX (DELAYED) - Merkel news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Slovenia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com