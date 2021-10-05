COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 5 de Octubre de 2021
ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/MICHIGAN --UPDATED TIME--

REUTERSOCT 05
5 de Octubre de 2021

Biden goes to Michigan to rally support for infrastructure

Start: 05 Oct 2021 19:01 GMT

End: 05 Oct 2021 20:30 GMT

HOWELL, MICHIGAN - U.S. President Joe Biden travels to the Operating Engineers Local 324 Journeyman & Apprentice Training Fund facility in Michigan, a state he flipped from Republican to Democratic in 2020, to rally support for infrastructure bill and agenda.

Reuters

