ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/RUSSIA-MOVIE-LAUNCH --UPDATED SOURCE

Crew with Russian actors launches for orbit movie filming

Start: 05 Oct 2021 08:51 GMT

End: 05 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

STAR CITY - Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, movie director Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild depart onboard Soyuz MC-19 spacecraft to the International Space Station, which will become a film set of the 'Challenge' motion picture for the next 12 days.

SCHEDULE:

0855GMT Launch scheduled

Location: Kazakhstan

