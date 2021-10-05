COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 5 de Octubre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/RUSSIA-MOVIE-LAUNCH --UPDATED SOURCE--

Por
REUTERSOCT 05
4 de Octubre de 2021

Crew with Russian actors launches for orbit movie filming

Start: 05 Oct 2021 08:51 GMT

End: 05 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

STAR CITY - Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, movie director Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild depart onboard Soyuz MC-19 spacecraft to the International Space Station, which will become a film set of the 'Challenge' motion picture for the next 12 days.

SCHEDULE:

0855GMT Launch scheduled

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. MUST NOT OBSCURE LOGO

DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. MUST NOT OBSCURE LOGO

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Kazakhstan

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL / RUSSIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

