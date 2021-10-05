ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/RUSSIA-MOVIE-LAUNCH --UPDATED SOURCE

Crew with Russian actors launches for orbit movie filming
Start: 05 Oct 2021 08:51 GMT
End: 05 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT
STAR CITY - Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, movie director Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild depart onboard Soyuz MC-19 spacecraft to the International Space Station, which will become a film set of the 'Challenge' motion picture for the next 12 days.
