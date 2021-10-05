COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 5 de Octubre de 2021
ADVISORY HONGKONG-POLITICS/ADDRESS

Por
REUTERS
5 de Octubre de 2021

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam delivers Policy Address

Start: 06 Oct 2021 02:55 GMT

End: 06 Oct 2021 04:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: PLEASE SEE SEPARATE EVENT FOR ORIGINAL CANTONESE SPEECH VERSION

==

HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announces plans to strengthen the city's international status in finance and technology as she delivers her annual Policy Address at the legislature.

SCHEDULE:

0300GMT - Carrie Lam to deliver policy speech

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: HONG KONG LEGISLATIVE COUNCIL POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL CANTONESE SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

