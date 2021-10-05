COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 5 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EMA-VACCINES

Por
REUTERSOCT 05
4 de Octubre de 2021

EU drugs regulator gives update on vaccine booster doses

Start: 05 Oct 2021 12:01 GMT

End: 05 Oct 2021 12:25 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS LIVE EVENT WILL END AT 1225GMT APPROX ON RLS DUE TO SCHEDULING.

==

AMSTERDAM - EU drugs regulator the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gives news conference to update on its advice on third and booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT Briefing starts

SPEAKERS:

Dr Marco Cavaleri (Head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy)

Dr Fergus Sweeney (Head of Clinical Studies and Manufacturing Task Force)

Dr Georgy Genov (Head of Pharmacovigilance)

Marie-Agnes Heine, Head of Communications (moderator)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Netherlands

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“Fue emocionante para mí hacer algo diferente”: Chod Oversteet habló sobre la serie “Acapulco”

“Fue emocionante para mí hacer algo diferente”: Chod Oversteet habló sobre la serie “Acapulco”

“Descubriste su talón de Aquiles”: Fox celebró a Lilly Téllez por “intimidar” a AMLO

Quién fue el argentino que investigó junto al Nobel de Física Giorgio Parisi

Emiratos Árabes Unidos anunció una misión espacial a Venus en 2028

El impactante museo hecho con plásticos que habían sido arrojados al agua como basura

DEPORTES

Atento River Plate: Julián Álvarez, en la mira de un gigante de Europa

Atento River Plate: Julián Álvarez, en la mira de un gigante de Europa

Mundial de Qatar 2022: Raúl Jiménez regresó a entrenar con México para sus partidos de eliminatoria

Campazzo inició la pretemporada de la NBA con un pase con efecto que despertó los elogios

Kylian Mbappé, íntimo: su enojo con Neymar, el sacrificio que está dispuesto a hacer por Messi y su fichaje frustrado al Real Madrid

Javier Mascherano recurrió a dos offshore para hacer negocios inmobiliarios cuando vivía en Barcelona

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Fue emocionante para mí hacer algo diferente”: Chod Oversteet habló sobre la serie “Acapulco”

“Fue emocionante para mí hacer algo diferente”: Chod Oversteet habló sobre la serie “Acapulco”

Tiktoker Josi Martínez es víctima de agresión homofóbica en Miraflores

La noche romántica de Cardi B y Offset en París, el paseo de Diane Kruger con su hija en Nueva York: celebrities en un click

Only Murders in the Building: la brillante comedia policial que combina dos generaciones de actores

Un accidente de oído que casi lo saca del rock, la boina infaltable y el destino marcado por AC/DC: Brian Johnson cumple 74 años

TENDENCIAS

El Gobierno oficializó la decisión de aplicar la vacuna de Moderna en chicos a partir de los 12 años

El Gobierno oficializó la decisión de aplicar la vacuna de Moderna en chicos a partir de los 12 años

10 años sin Steve Jobs: el legado de un irremplazable

Facebook detalló el motivo de la falla global de sus servicios

Alerta deshidratación: el peligro latente que se potencia con el calor

Las 3 claves para desactivar al “tirano” interno que boicotea los logros laborales y personales