ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BELLS

National Cathedral's bells toll for 700,000 Covid-19 deaths

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The bells at Washington National Cathedral toll in memory of 700,000 Americans who have died of COVID-19. (The Bourdon bell will 700 times, once for every 1,000 American COVID-19 deaths. The toll is expected to take about 70 minutes.)

