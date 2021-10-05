ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BELLS

National Cathedral's bells toll for 700,000 Covid-19 deaths
Start: 05 Oct 2021 20:54 GMT
End: 05 Oct 2021 22:12 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The bells at Washington National Cathedral toll in memory of 700,000 Americans who have died of COVID-19. (The Bourdon bell will 700 times, once for every 1,000 American COVID-19 deaths. The toll is expected to take about 70 minutes.)
