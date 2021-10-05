ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/ARRIVALS

EU & Western Balkans leaders arrive for meeting in Slovenia
Start: 06 Oct 2021 06:40 GMT
End: 06 Oct 2021 07:30 GMT
KRANJ, SLOVENIA - EU and Western Balkans leaders arrive for meeting hosted by Slovenia with Western Balkans countries aspiring to join the bloc. On Oct. 5 in the evening, EU leaders will discuss their strategy towards China amid rising tensions within the Western alliance after Australia scrapped a submarine deal with France to buy U.S. submarines. On Oct. 6, EU leaders will discuss Afghanistan, COVID-19, the Western Balkans and possibly the outcome of the German federal election.
SCHEDULE:
0650GMT - EU and Western Balkans leaders arrive for meeting
0730GMT - Plenary session begins
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: EUROPEAN UNION / REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Slovenia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com