ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/ARRIVALS

Martes 5 de Octubre de 2021
REUTERSOCT 05
5 de Octubre de 2021

EU & Western Balkans leaders arrive for meeting in Slovenia

Start: 06 Oct 2021 06:40 GMT

End: 06 Oct 2021 07:30 GMT

KRANJ, SLOVENIA - EU and Western Balkans leaders arrive for meeting hosted by Slovenia with Western Balkans countries aspiring to join the bloc. On Oct. 5 in the evening, EU leaders will discuss their strategy towards China amid rising tensions within the Western alliance after Australia scrapped a submarine deal with France to buy U.S. submarines. On Oct. 6, EU leaders will discuss Afghanistan, COVID-19, the Western Balkans and possibly the outcome of the German federal election.

SCHEDULE:

0650GMT - EU and Western Balkans leaders arrive for meeting

0730GMT - Plenary session begins

Por qué se podría terminar “Suelta la Sopa”, el programa de espectáculos de Telemundo

