Lunes 4 de Octubre de 2021
ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

REUTERS OCT 04
3 de Octubre de 2021

La Palma's volcano eruption gathers force

Start: 03 Oct 2021 22:49 GMT

End: 04 Oct 2021 03:50 GMT

LA PALMA - Red-hot lava exploded high into the air from La Palma's volcano on Sunday night as the eruption gathered force, hours after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Spain would help rebuild the island, adding that it was safe for tourists to visit.

