ADVISORY SPAIN-POLITICS/CATALONIA-ITALY

Lunes 4 de Octubre de 2021
SASSARI - Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont arrives at a courthouse in Sardinia as a judge holds first hearing on his European arrest warrant.

0900GMT - Puigdemont expected to address judge inside court house

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

