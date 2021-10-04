ADVISORY SPAIN-POLITICS/CATALONIA-ITALY-NEWSER

Catalan separatist leader Puigdemont newser in Sardinia

Start: 04 Oct 2021 16:27 GMT

End: 04 Oct 2021 17:30 GMT

SASSARI - Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont holds a news conference after a judge in Sardinia holds first hearing on his European arrest warrant.

SCHEDULE:

1630GMT - Puigdemont holds news conference

SPEAKERS (FROM LEFT TO RIGHT):

Italian lawyer for Puigdemont, Agostinangelo Marras

Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont

lawyer for Puigdemont Gonzalo Boye

Puigdemont chief of staff Josep Lluis Alay

