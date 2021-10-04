ADVISORY OECD-MINISTERS/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
OECD SG Cormann and Blinken speeches at OECD conference

Start: 05 Oct 2021 13:00 GMT

End: 05 Oct 2021 13:45 GMT

PARIS - OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken give opening speeches at the OECD ministerial conference.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT - Cormann and Blinken give opening speeches

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: OECD

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

