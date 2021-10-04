COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY NOBEL-PRIZE/MEDICINE

Por
REUTERSOCT 04
4 de Octubre de 2021

Nobel Prize winner David Julius holds a news conference

Start: 04 Oct 2021 16:06 GMT

End: 04 Oct 2021 17:00 GMT

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA - David Julius, winner of the 2021 Nobel Prize for Medicine is expected to speak to reporters via virtual press conference.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALE

DIGITAL: NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALE

Source: UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN FRANCISCO HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio:

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

