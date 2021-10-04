COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 4 de Octubre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY JAPAN-POLITICS/NEWSER-PHOTO

Por
REUTERSOCT 04
4 de Octubre de 2021

Japan's new PM Fumio Kishida holds a news conference

Start: 04 Oct 2021 13:10 GMT

End: 04 Oct 2021 14:10 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida holds a news conference, after being formally confirmed as the country's new leader in a parliamentary vote earlier in the day. Kishida will also pose for a group photo with his new cabinet members.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT - News conference starts

1300GMT APPROX - Group photo

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

