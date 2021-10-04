ADVISORY JAPAN-POLITICS/NEWSER-PHOTO

Japan's new PM Fumio Kishida holds a news conference

TOKYO, JAPAN - Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida holds a news conference, after being formally confirmed as the country's new leader in a parliamentary vote earlier in the day. Kishida will also pose for a group photo with his new cabinet members.

