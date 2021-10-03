ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/SANCHEZ

Spanish PM Sanchez to speak in La Palma

Start: 03 Oct 2021 11:29 GMT

End: 03 Oct 2021 11:55 GMT

LA PALMA - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is expected to speak in La Palma as the erupting volcano on the Spanish island continues to spew red-hot lava and thick clouds of black smoke.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: GOVERNMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL/SPANISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com