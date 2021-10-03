COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 3 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/SANCHEZ

Por
REUTERSOCT 03
3 de Octubre de 2021

Spanish PM Sanchez to speak in La Palma

Start: 03 Oct 2021 11:29 GMT

End: 03 Oct 2021 11:55 GMT

LA PALMA - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is expected to speak in La Palma as the erupting volcano on the Spanish island continues to spew red-hot lava and thick clouds of black smoke.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: GOVERNMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL/SPANISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Abusos en Francia: una comisión investigadora documentó unos 3.000 pederastas en la Iglesia Católica desde 1950

Abusos en Francia: una comisión investigadora documentó unos 3.000 pederastas en la Iglesia Católica desde 1950

Carlos Dada, director del periódico El Faro: “Bukele está imponiendo el silencio en El Salvador”

Un incendio destruyó el Puente de Hierro, símbolo de la Roma industrial

Murió Bernard Tapie, el multifacético magnate francés

Con Messi y Di María desde el arranque, el PSG va por su noveno triunfo en fila ante el Rennes

DEPORTES

Sorpresa en Francia: Con Messi y Di María desde el arranque, el PSG pierde ante el Rennes

Sorpresa en Francia: Con Messi y Di María desde el arranque, el PSG pierde ante el Rennes

Argentina va en busca de su segundo título de la historia en la final del Mundial de futsal ante Portugal: hora, TV y todo lo que hay que saber

Entrevista a Cristian Borruto: de jugar descalzo a disputar su segunda final del mundo con Argentina

El día que Lionel Messi jugó en el Estadio Azul

La ONU realizó llamado a la paz para el partido entre América y Pumas

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Qué fue de Amanda Bynes, la estrella infantil que se retiró de Hollywood afectada por los excesos

Qué fue de Amanda Bynes, la estrella infantil que se retiró de Hollywood afectada por los excesos

Por qué María León decidió abandonar Playa Limbo

De lujosas habitaciones a amplios jardines: así luce la casa de Martha Debayle en las Lomas

Eduardo Verástegui llamó “sicarios” a magistrados que aprobaron la no criminalización del aborto

Tragedia, desamor, éxito, infidelidades y reinvención: Gwen Stefani, la estrella de rock más fashionista, cumple 52

TENDENCIAS

Más allá de “La Bestia”, otros autos presidenciales destacados en el mundo

Más allá de “La Bestia”, otros autos presidenciales destacados en el mundo

Cómo buscan “resucitar” al mamut lanudo según el científico argentino que fue elegido por la Universidad de Harvard

Los mejores secretos para cuidar y proteger la piel en primavera

Estudian qué mutaciones del coronavirus se avecinan para prevenir mayores daños

De qué forma el COVID-19 podría afectar el desempeño sexual de los hombres