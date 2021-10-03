ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/ --LOGOED

Lava spews from volcano on Spain's La Palma island as thousands flee

Start: 03 Oct 2021 16:21 GMT

End: 03 Oct 2021 17:21 GMT

LA PALMA - Thick clouds of smoke billow from the hillside of an erupting volcano on Spain's La Palma island that has forced the evacuation of about 5,000 people, according to local officials

