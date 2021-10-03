COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 3 de Octubre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/ --LOGOED

Por
REUTERSOCT 03
24 de Septiembre de 2021

Lava spews from volcano on Spain's La Palma island as thousands flee

Start: 03 Oct 2021 16:21 GMT

End: 03 Oct 2021 17:21 GMT

LA PALMA - Thick clouds of smoke billow from the hillside of an erupting volcano on Spain's La Palma island that has forced the evacuation of about 5,000 people, according to local officials

=============

SCHEDULE 22/9

1250GMT - Briefing on situation in La Palma. Speakers include Canary Islands Regional Leader Angel Victor Torres, Technical Director of the Special Civil Protection and Emergency Response Plan for Volcanic Risk and Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande Marlaska

1325GMT - View of volcano

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: LIVE USE - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY TV CANARIAS (SOURCE: TV CANARIAS) / EDITED USE - NO USE SPAIN (SOURCE: FORTA)

DIGITAL: LIVE USE - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY TV CANARIAS (SOURCE: TV CANARIAS) / EDITED USE - NO USE SPAIN (SOURCE: FORTA)

Source: TV CANARIAS/FORTA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

El Real Madrid sufrió una dura derrota ante el Espanyol y sumó su segunda caída en una semana

Alerta en Francia: una invasión de fanáticos de Messi generó un manto de preocupación en el PSG

Premios Platino 2021: Cómo, en dónde y a qué hora ver la premiación del cine iberoamericano

Apple incluyó una característica extraordinaria en su nuevo iPhone 13 Pro

