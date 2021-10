Blast in Afghanistan's Kabul kills several civilians, says Taliban

Start: 03 Oct 2021 13:37 GMT

End: 03 Oct 2021 13:40 GMT

Several civilians were killed in an explosion in Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul on Sunday, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Afghanistan

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com