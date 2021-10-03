COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/CONSERVATIVES-TRUSS

REUTERSOCT 03
3 de Octubre de 2021

Liz Truss speech at Conservative Party conference

Start: 03 Oct 2021 14:00 GMT

End: 03 Oct 2021 15:00 GMT

MANCHESTER - British foreign minister Liz Truss gives a speech at Conservative Party annual conference.

SCHEDULE:

1410GMT - Liz Truss speech at Conservative Party conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE UK BROADCASTERS

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

