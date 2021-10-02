COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 2 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Estas son las 5 fotos de Lady Gaga que han revolucionado en Instagram

Por
Newsroom Infobae
2 de Octubre de 2021

Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) causó furor en las redes en las últimas horas. Los 5 posteos de historias y fotografías, provocaron más de 5.099.795 de interacciones entre sus aficionados.

Los posts más relevantes fueron:



This Thanksgiving, Join The Family. #HouseOfGucci



It was a joy to sing for you today, thank you for watching online or joining in person, and for coming together with me to celebrate “Love For Sale”! @itstonybennett and I are so excited for you to hear our album 🎷🎺! And thank you to my talented sister @germ_aphobenotta @topostudiony for designing my beautiful costumes for the show! ❤️



💛



My new limited-edition @hauslabs LOVE FOR SALE SHADOW PALETTE is available now globally on hauslabs.com, and amazon.com in select countries! The palette is a collection of 18 iconic shades inspired by my new jazz album with @itstonybennett. Join us in celebrating the magic of jazz and iconic glam with high-performance color. This has become my absolute go-to palette for dreamy, nostalgic and romantic looks.     I am proud to announce that $1 from every palette sold on hauslabs.com will be donated to Tony Bennett & Susan Benedetto’s Exploring The Arts, a nonprofit that transforms the lives of public school students in NY and LA through arts education.



#LoveForSale ❤️ @itstonybennett

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta nació en Nueva York, el 28 de marzo de 1986. Más conocida por su nombre artístico Lady Gaga, estudió en la escuela Convent of the Sacred Heart y asistió por un tiempo breve a la Tisch School of the Arts, perteneciente a la Universidad de Nueva York, hasta que abandonó sus estudios para enfocarse en su carrera musical. Fue así como irrumpió en la escena del rock en el Lower East Side de Manhattan y firmó un contrato con Streamline Records hacia fines de 2007.

Lady Gaga adquirió fama como artista tras el lanzamiento de su álbum debut, The Fame (2008), que incluye los sencillos «Just Dance», «Poker Face», «LoveGame» y «Paparazzi». El disco tuvo éxito comercial, de hecho, llegó al primer lugar en numerosas listas de éxitos y buenas críticas.

Su siguiente álbum, Born This Way (2011), llegó al primer lugar de varias listas de ventas y contiene sencillos como «Born This Way», «Judas», «The Edge of Glory» y «Yoü and I». Posteriormente lanzó su tercer álbum de estudio, Artpop (2013), que se convirtió en su segundo álbum número uno en Estados Unidos. Su cuarto álbum de estudio fue Cheek to Cheek (2014), un álbum de jazz en colaboración con Tony Bennett que se convirtió en su tercer álbum número uno en Estados Unidos.

Luego de culminar la promoción de Cheek to Cheek, Gaga hizo su debut en la televisión protagonizando la quinta temporada de la serie American Horror Story, subtitulada Hotel. En 2018, la artista debutó en el cine en la película A Star Is Born, la cual fue un éxito en crítica y taquilla y le valió dos nominaciones al Óscar en la categoría de Mejor Actriz y Mejor Canción Original.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

instagram

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Perú vs. Chile: Brereton anotó antes de sumarse a la ‘roja’ por la fecha triple de Eliminatorias

Perú vs. Chile: Brereton anotó antes de sumarse a la ‘roja’ por la fecha triple de Eliminatorias

Video | El gol de Luis Díaz que lo consagra como máximo anotador de la Primeira Liga de Portugal

Impactantes videos de las nuevas bocas de lava del volcán de La Palma

Gloria Estefan reveló que fue abusada sexualmente cuando tenía 9 años

Alianza Lima 0-0 UTC EN VIVO por la fecha 14 de la Fase 2 de la Liga 1

DEPORTES

Entrenador de los Wolves se rindió ante la magnífica actuación de Raúl Jiménez

Entrenador de los Wolves se rindió ante la magnífica actuación de Raúl Jiménez

La tensa discusión entre Piqué y Busquets tras el gol de Atlético Madrid que abrió el partido ante el Barcelona

León vs Atlético San Luis: cuándo y dónde ver el partido de la jornada 12 en Liga MX

La disculpa pública de un jugador de la selección argentina en las redes sociales que se volvió viral

Los brasileños fueron consultados sobre cuál es el estadio más temido de Sudamérica

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Gloria Estefan reveló que fue abusada sexualmente cuando tenía 9 años

Gloria Estefan reveló que fue abusada sexualmente cuando tenía 9 años

Sherlyn respondió a las críticas por justificar mordida de su mascota a su bebé: “Es un viaje personal”

Con Mati Álvarez y Aristeo Cázares: el arranque de VLA en fin de semana

Carla Morrison está en una nueva etapa: “Quería reconocerme y ser más dueña de mis emociones”

Sofía Castro reveló si Angélica Rivera tiene nueva pareja

TENDENCIAS

Trabajo en equipo: las aves cooperan para hacer frente a los cambios inesperados de su entorno

Trabajo en equipo: las aves cooperan para hacer frente a los cambios inesperados de su entorno

“Calentamiento social”: cómo fue que las redes crearon un peligro similar al del clima en las comunidades humanas

Más quietos y doloridos: la pandemia afectó la postura de los más chicos

Los 8 restaurantes con estrellas Michelin más pequeños y codiciados del mundo

Cuál es el estado de salud de las mujeres en Sudamérica, según un importante indicador