Sábado 2 de Octubre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-COURT/ABORTION-MARCH

Por
REUTERSOCT 02
2 de Octubre de 2021

Women's March to hold U.S. rallies defending abortion choice

Start: 02 Oct 2021 15:22 GMT

End: 02 Oct 2021 19:14 GMT

PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE INCLUDES PROFANITY

===

WASHINGTON DC - The women's rights organization Women's March is planning marches in Washington and cities around the United States on Oct. 2 to "defend and demand reproductive freedom."

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT - Groups meet at Freedom Plaza

1600GMT - Rally begins at Freedom Plaza

1730GMT - March kicks off from Freedom Plaza towards the Supreme Court

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

