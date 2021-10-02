ADVISORY USA-COURT/ABORTION-MARCH

Women's March to hold U.S. rallies defending abortion choice

Start: 02 Oct 2021 15:22 GMT

End: 02 Oct 2021 16:22 GMT

PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE INCLUDES PROFANITY

WASHINGTON DC - The women's rights organization Women's March is planning marches in Washington and cities around the United States on Oct. 2 to "defend and demand reproductive freedom."

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT - Groups meet at Freedom Plaza

1600GMT - Rally begins at Freedom Plaza

1730GMT - March kicks off from Freedom Plaza towards the Supreme Court

