COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 2 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-COURT/ABORTION-MARCH

Por
REUTERSOCT 02
2 de Octubre de 2021

Women's March to hold U.S. rallies defending abortion choice

Start: 02 Oct 2021 15:00 GMT

End: 02 Oct 2021 16:00 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - The women's rights organization Women's March is planning marches in Washington and cities around the United States on Oct. 2 to "defend and demand reproductive freedom."

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT - Groups meet at Freedom Plaza

1600GMT - Rally begins at Freedom Plaza

1730GMT - March kicks off from Freedom Plaza towards the Supreme Court

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Mick Jagger pasó inadvertido en un bar de Carolina del Norte: tomó una cerveza tras un concierto y nadie lo reconoció

Mick Jagger pasó inadvertido en un bar de Carolina del Norte: tomó una cerveza tras un concierto y nadie lo reconoció

Vacunafest: este 2 y 3 de octubre se mantendrá la edad mínima de vacunación

Murió el embajador chavista en Corea del Norte

Guido Bellido y ministros cercanos a Vladimir Cerrón con las horas contadas en el gobierno de Pedro Castillo

Rusia asegura que la OMS autorizará la Sputnik V: “Solo faltan pequeños procedimientos administrativos”

DEPORTES

Javier Aguirre aceptó la derrota ante Bravos: “tenemos que ser humildes y autocríticos”

Javier Aguirre aceptó la derrota ante Bravos: “tenemos que ser humildes y autocríticos”

Tras el escándalo, Los Pumas cerraron su participación en el Rugby Championship con una nueva derrota ante Australia

La increíble remontada de los Bravos de Juárez sobre Rayados en dos minutos

La polémica decisión arbitral que alejó a Puebla de una posible victoria

Así se burló Jake Paul de la respuesta de Canelo Álvarez durante una entrevista

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Mick Jagger pasó inadvertido en un bar de Carolina del Norte: tomó una cerveza tras un concierto y nadie lo reconoció

Mick Jagger pasó inadvertido en un bar de Carolina del Norte: tomó una cerveza tras un concierto y nadie lo reconoció

“Me tuve que reinventar”: Eugenio Derbez contó a Infobae la experiencia que le dejó la serie “Acapulco”

Cómo es la relación entre Aislinn Derbez y la novia de Mauricio Ochmann

Qué pasó con Rubí Ibarra, la quinceañera más famosa de México

Los 70 años de Sting: la millonaria estrella de la música que no heredará dinero a sus hijos

TENDENCIAS

Más quietos y doloridos: la pandemia afectó la postura de los más chicos

Más quietos y doloridos: la pandemia afectó la postura de los más chicos

Los 8 restaurantes con estrellas Michelin más pequeños y codiciados del mundo

Cuál es el estado de salud de las mujeres en Sudamérica, según un importante indicador

Traer muestras de rocas desde Marte podría generar otra pandemia para algunos especialistas

La nostalgia puede ayudar a afrontar la crisis de salud mental por la pandemia