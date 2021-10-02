ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

Lava gushes from volcanic eruption on La Palma island

LA PALMA - Lava flowed from a newly opened crack in the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma on Friday, carving a different path from previous flows and raising fears of more destruction, while fine ash forced islanders to don masks and goggles.

