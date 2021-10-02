COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/PRE-COP26-KERRY

Por
REUTERSOCT 02
2 de Octubre de 2021

US climate envoy Kerry holds a news conference in Milan

Start: 02 Oct 2021 09:27 GMT

End: 02 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

MILAN - U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry Ministry of Ecological transition holds a news conference during pre-COP26 summit.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: MINISTRY OF ECOLOGICAL TRANSITION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

