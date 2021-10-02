COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 2 de Octubre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/ITALY-PROTEST

Por
REUTERSOCT 02
1 de Octubre de 2021

Young climate activists march through Milan

Start: 02 Oct 2021 13:15 GMT

End: 02 Oct 2021 13:46 GMT

MILAN - Young climate activists march through Milan as part of a 'Global march for climate justice' while environment ministers meet ahead of Glasgow's COP26 meeting.

SCHEDULE

1300GMT - March begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Post-Covid: la Argentina, Cuba y Venezuela serían las economías de América Latina de más lenta recuperación

Javier Aguirre aceptó la derrota ante Bravos: “tenemos que ser humildes y autocríticos”

Mick Jagger pasó inadvertido en un bar de Carolina del Norte: tomó una cerveza tras un concierto y nadie lo reconoció

Más quietos y doloridos: la pandemia afectó la postura de los más chicos

