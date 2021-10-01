COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 1 de Octubre de 2021
Las últimas 5 fotos de Lady Gaga que están arrasando en Instagram

Newsroom Infobae
1 de Octubre de 2021

Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) revolucionó las redes en las últimas horas. Los 5 posteos de historias y fotografías, sumaron más de 4.737.048 de interacciones entre sus seguidores.

Los posts más relevantes:



This Thanksgiving, Join The Family. #HouseOfGucci



It was a joy to sing for you today, thank you for watching online or joining in person, and for coming together with me to celebrate “Love For Sale”! @itstonybennett and I are so excited for you to hear our album 🎷🎺! And thank you to my talented sister @germ_aphobenotta @topostudiony for designing my beautiful costumes for the show! ❤️



💛



My new limited-edition @hauslabs LOVE FOR SALE SHADOW PALETTE is available now globally on hauslabs.com, and amazon.com in select countries! The palette is a collection of 18 iconic shades inspired by my new jazz album with @itstonybennett. Join us in celebrating the magic of jazz and iconic glam with high-performance color. This has become my absolute go-to palette for dreamy, nostalgic and romantic looks.     I am proud to announce that $1 from every palette sold on hauslabs.com will be donated to Tony Bennett & Susan Benedetto’s Exploring The Arts, a nonprofit that transforms the lives of public school students in NY and LA through arts education.



The new @hauslabs LOVE FOR SALE SHADOW PALETTE is about innovation, high-performance, and iconic glam. We created must-have mattes, shimmers, metallics, and a universal sheer topper - each designed in Italy with love, kindness, and luxurious blendability. Find inspiration in the world of jazz, and take on the freedom to create endless eye looks, from subtle to sultry. It's iconic color that performs, and it's #MadeInItaly! Available globally on Sept 28, just before @itstonybennett and I release our album on Oct 1! 🎺

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta nació en Nueva York, el 28 de marzo de 1986. Más conocida por su nombre artístico Lady Gaga, estudió en la escuela Convent of the Sacred Heart y asistió por un tiempo breve a la Tisch School of the Arts, perteneciente a la Universidad de Nueva York, hasta que abandonó sus estudios para enfocarse en su carrera musical. Fue así como irrumpió en la escena del rock en el Lower East Side de Manhattan y firmó un contrato con Streamline Records hacia fines de 2007.

Lady Gaga adquirió fama como artista tras el lanzamiento de su álbum debut, The Fame (2008), que incluye los sencillos «Just Dance», «Poker Face», «LoveGame» y «Paparazzi». El disco tuvo éxito comercial, de hecho, llegó al primer lugar en numerosas listas de éxitos y buenas críticas.

Su siguiente álbum, Born This Way (2011), llegó al primer lugar de varias listas de ventas y contiene sencillos como «Born This Way», «Judas», «The Edge of Glory» y «Yoü and I». Posteriormente lanzó su tercer álbum de estudio, Artpop (2013), que se convirtió en su segundo álbum número uno en Estados Unidos. Su cuarto álbum de estudio fue Cheek to Cheek (2014), un álbum de jazz en colaboración con Tony Bennett que se convirtió en su tercer álbum número uno en Estados Unidos.

Luego de culminar la promoción de Cheek to Cheek, Gaga hizo su debut en la televisión protagonizando la quinta temporada de la serie American Horror Story, subtitulada Hotel. En 2018, la artista debutó en el cine en la película A Star Is Born, la cual fue un éxito en crítica y taquilla y le valió dos nominaciones al Óscar en la categoría de Mejor Actriz y Mejor Canción Original.

instagram

