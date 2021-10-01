ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/INFRASTRUCTURE

Biden meets with House Democratic Caucus on infrastructure
Start: 01 Oct 2021 19:32 GMT
End: 01 Oct 2021 20:32 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES – President Joe Biden meets with the House Democratic Caucus on Biden’s legislative agenda. ++PLEASE NOTE: The meeting is closed to media but there will be stakeout cameras for arrival and any possible statements.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES
Source: US NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com