Viernes 1 de Octubre de 2021
ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/INFRASTRUCTURE

Por
REUTERS
1 de Octubre de 2021

Biden meets with House Democratic Caucus on infrastructure

Start: 01 Oct 2021 19:32 GMT

End: 01 Oct 2021 20:32 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES – President Joe Biden meets with the House Democratic Caucus on Biden’s legislative agenda. ++PLEASE NOTE: The meeting is closed to media but there will be stakeout cameras for arrival and any possible statements.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

