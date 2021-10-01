ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 1 de Octubre de 2021
Agencias

1 de Octubre de 2021

Spain's La Palma gains ground from the sea as lava piles up

LA PALMA, SPAIN - Residents of Spain's La Palma were struggling on Thursday to come to terms with the devastation wrought by the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which has been ejecting a destructive cocktail of ash, smoke and lava for more than 10 days.

