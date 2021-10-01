COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 1 de Octubre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY SPAIN-POLITICS/CATALONIA-ITALY

Por
REUTERS
1 de Octubre de 2021

Carles Puigdemont arrives at a courthouse in Sardinia

Start: 04 Oct 2021 08:00 GMT

End: 04 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

SASSARI - Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont arrives at a courthouse in Sardinia as a judge holds first hearing on his European arrest warrant.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT - Puigdemont expected to address judge inside court house

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

