ADVISORY RUSSIA-ROYAL WEDDING/ITALY

Russia's first royal wedding since 1917 revolution
Start: 01 Oct 2021 08:38 GMT
End: 01 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT
SAINT PETERSBURG - Russia's second largest city of St Petersburg which used to be the capital of the Russian Empire, hosts the country's first royal wedding since 1917 revolution as Grand Duke George Romanov, 40, son of the Head of the Imperial House Grand Duchess Maria, marries his fiancée, the Italian Rebecca Bettarinl, 38.
SCHEDULE:
0900GMT Ceremony in St Isaac's Cathedral starts
