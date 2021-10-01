ADVISORY RUSSIA-ROYAL WEDDING/ITALY

Russia's first royal wedding since 1917 revolution

Start: 01 Oct 2021 08:38 GMT

End: 01 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

SAINT PETERSBURG - Russia's second largest city of St Petersburg which used to be the capital of the Russian Empire, hosts the country's first royal wedding since 1917 revolution as Grand Duke George Romanov, 40, son of the Head of the Imperial House Grand Duchess Maria, marries his fiancée, the Italian Rebecca Bettarinl, 38.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT Ceremony in St Isaac's Cathedral starts

