ADVISORY JAPAN-POLITICS/

Kishida is confirmed as Japan's new premier

Start: 04 Oct 2021 03:45 GMT

End: 04 Oct 2021 06:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Japan's newly selected ruling party leader Fumio Kishida will be formally confirmed as the country's new prime minister in a parliamentary vote, given the party's majority in the lower house. New cabinet ministers under PM Kishida are expected to be announced.

SCHEDULE:

0400GMT - Japan's lower house plenary session begins

