ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA-MORRISON

Scott Morrison set to make travel announcement

Start: 01 Oct 2021 01:00 GMT

End: 01 Oct 2021 01:00 GMT

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA – Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is expected to announce details on the resumption of international travel.

Restrictions:

AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION – Broadcasters: NO USE AUSTRALIA Digital: NO USE AUSTRALIA / .COM.AU INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY AUSTRALIAN BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS / AUSTRALIAN NVO CLIENTS / SMH.COM.AU / NEWS.COM.AU

Source: ABC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com