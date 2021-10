ADVISORY GERMANY-POLITICS/UNIFICATION DAY

Arrivals for 31st anniversary of reunification in Halle

Start: 03 Oct 2021 09:45 GMT

End: 03 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

HALLE - Germany celebrates 31st anniversary of its reunification, this time in Halle. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and outgoing chancellor Angela Merkel attend.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT ceremony

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CORONA POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com