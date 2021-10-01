COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 1 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY CHINA-AIRSHOW/

Por
REUTERSOCT 01
30 de Septiembre de 2021

Airshow as China's Zhuhai airshow opens to the public

Start: 01 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 01 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO TECHNICAL REASONS.

ZHUHAI, CHINA - China's largest airshow opens to the public with aerobatic performances by the Chinese air force and military aircraft flying display.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE CHINA

DIGITAL: NO USE CHINA

Source: CCTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH MANDARIN NARRATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Quién es Víctor González, el actor de telenovelas que decidió alejarse de la farándula para ser papá

Quién es Víctor González, el actor de telenovelas que decidió alejarse de la farándula para ser papá

Dos años después: detuvieron a presunto implicado en el asesinato del activista Samir Flores

William Thomas: quién es el reconocido juez que tendrá en sus manos el futuro de Genaro García luna

Human Rights Watch aseguró que los talibanes están ahogando la libertad de los medios de comunicación en Afganistán

Ataque sicarial en La Estrella, Antioquia, dejó un estudiante muerto y una abogada herida

DEPORTES

Detrás de escena: el día que Bielsa le hizo juntar 13 kilos de basura al plantel del Leeds a un mes de haber llegado al club

Detrás de escena: el día que Bielsa le hizo juntar 13 kilos de basura al plantel del Leeds a un mes de haber llegado al club

Cuánto dinero deberán pagar las personas sancionadas por Cofece por el pacto de caballeros en Liga MX

Tata Martino descartó veto de Carlos Salcedo del Tri: “depende de lo futbolístico”

Pochettino le reveló a Juan Pablo Sorin el lado malo de dirigir a Messi, Neymar y Mbappé juntos

Atlético Paranaense eliminó a Peñarol y también habrá final brasileña en la Copa Sudamericana

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Quién es Víctor González, el actor de telenovelas que decidió alejarse de la farándula para ser papá

Quién es Víctor González, el actor de telenovelas que decidió alejarse de la farándula para ser papá

Difícil de creer: Carlos Arenas reveló su odio hacia Sergio Sepúlveda

Cuáles fueron las serias secuelas que el COVID-19 dejó en María Levy

Edith González “reapareció” en Instagram a más de dos años de su fallecimiento

Los memes que dejó la foto de Jaime Camil caracterizado de Vicente Fernández

TENDENCIAS

Hallan una pieza clave para el desarrollo de vacunas contra el virus de la hepatitis C

Hallan una pieza clave para el desarrollo de vacunas contra el virus de la hepatitis C

Es argentino, salió de la pobreza y hoy viaja por el mundo como azafato difundiendo sus recetas: la increíble historia del “Rey del veganismo”

Los niños y jóvenes tienen bajo riesgo de sufrir COVID-19 grave

Pieles con acné: cómo lograr que el sol no se convierta en un enemigo

Museo sin muros: la muestra de arte y tecnología a pura naturaleza