Jueves 30 de Septiembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/SEA

Por
REUTERS SEP 30
30 de Septiembre de 2021

View of La Palma coast as lava reaches sea

Start: 30 Sep 2021 15:14 GMT

End: 30 Sep 2021 15:29 GMT

LA PALMA - Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano crashes into the sea, sending up plumes of white steam. Despite fears of toxic gases, authorities have said the air inland remained fine to breathe.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

