Jueves 30 de Septiembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-POLITICS/SARKOZY-VERDICT

Por
REUTERSSEP 30
29 de Septiembre de 2021

Sarkozy arrives at court to hear verdict in illegal financing case

Start: 30 Sep 2021 07:15 GMT

End: 30 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

PARIS - French former president Nicolas Sarkozy arrives at court to hear verdict on charges of illegal financing of his failed 2012 re-election campaign.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - Court session begins

0900GMT APPROX - Sarkozy departs court

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

