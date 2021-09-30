ADVISORY FRANCE-POLITICS/SARKOZY-VERDICT

Sarkozy arrives at court to hear verdict in illegal financing case

Start: 30 Sep 2021 07:15 GMT

End: 30 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

PARIS - French former president Nicolas Sarkozy arrives at court to hear verdict on charges of illegal financing of his failed 2012 re-election campaign.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - Court session begins

0900GMT APPROX - Sarkozy departs court

