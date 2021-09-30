COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/PRECOP26 - GRETA

Por
REUTERSSEP 30
30 de Septiembre de 2021

Climate activists speak to the media Following meeting with Italian PM

Start: 30 Sep 2021 08:55 GMT

End: 30 Sep 2021 09:59 GMT

MILAN- Climate activists Greta Thunberg, Vanessa Nakate and Martina Comporelli speak to the media following meeting with Italian PM Mario Draghi

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

