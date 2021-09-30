ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/PRE-COP26 -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Draghi, Johnson & Guterres address a pre-COP26 prep-meeting
Start: 30 Sep 2021 06:00 GMT
End: 30 Sep 2021 09:30 GMT
MILAN - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres address a pre-COP26 preparatory meeting of Environment Ministers and climate activists ahead of Glasgow's COP26 meeting. The summit will be attended by 35 to 40 countries, environment ministers, some 400 youth activists and a number of stakeholders who play a key role in the fight against climate change or in the transition to sustainable development.
SCHEDULE:
0600-0930GMT
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi speaks
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson - speaks (virtually)
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres video message
