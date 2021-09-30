COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 30 de Septiembre de 2021
ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/PRE-COP26 -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

REUTERSSEP 30
29 de Septiembre de 2021

Draghi, Johnson & Guterres address a pre-COP26 prep-meeting

Start: 30 Sep 2021 06:00 GMT

End: 30 Sep 2021 09:30 GMT

MILAN - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres address a pre-COP26 preparatory meeting of Environment Ministers and climate activists ahead of Glasgow's COP26 meeting. The summit will be attended by 35 to 40 countries, environment ministers, some 400 youth activists and a number of stakeholders who play a key role in the fight against climate change or in the transition to sustainable development.

SCHEDULE:

0600-0930GMT

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi speaks

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson - speaks (virtually)

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres video message

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: ECOLOGICAL TRANSITION MINISTRY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ITALIAN / ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

